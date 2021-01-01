52mm Threaded Adapter Ring with Carrier Bag for Sony RX100 IV V VI VII Canon G5X Mark I II G7X Mark I II III G9X Nikon and Panasonic

QUICK MAGNETIC FILTER ATTACHMENT: Quickly add a filter to your point and shoot or compact camera with the system. STRONG MAGNETS FOR SECURE ATTACHMENT: The strong magnets in the Adapter body ensure a strong and secure hold. QUICK AND EASY INSTALLATION: Just attach the adhesive metal ring to the front of your camera and the is ready to use. CARRYING BAG INCLUDED: For your convenience, a teardrop neoprene travel pouch with spring clip is provided. 52mm Threaded Adapter Ring Compatibility: Sony: RX100 I, II, III, IV, V, VI, HX9V, HX20V, HX30V, HX50V. HX80V, HX90V Canon: G12, G15, G16, G5X MarkII, G7X Mark II III, G9X Mark II, SX610 HS, SX620 HS, SX720 HS, SX730 HS. Nikon: Coolpix S7000, S9300, S9600, S9700, S9900. Panasonic: Lumix DMC-ZS100. 49mm Threaded Adapter Ring Compatibility: Canon: S95 / S100 / S110 / S120. Product Care: When you are not using the threaded adapter, please detach it from the camera.