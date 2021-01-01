Thorsen Silver Adjustable Single Curtain Rod

Revamp the look of the interiors by adding Metal Drape Pole Set. It is a striking curtain rod that can easily fit windows of different sizes. It has a smooth texture with an acorn motif that creates an elegant design. The nickel finish highlights its overall look. Crafted using the best quality metal, the drape pole set is rust-resistant and corrosion-resistant. This item is sold on a per-piece basis. Design: Acorn motif at the end. Material: High-quality metal. Use: Fits windows of different sizes. Care Tip: Wipe clean with a damp cloth for long-lasting use . Size: 28" - 48"