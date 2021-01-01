The Sea Gull Lighting Thornwood four light indoor pendant in washed pine is an ENERGY STAR® qualified lighting fixture that uses fluorescent bulbs to save you both time and money. The hand applied finishes on Thornwood exude authenticity, combining the tactile with the time-worn. Perfect proportions and honest functionality complete the package. The Thornwood lighting collection offers three-light, four-light and eight-like chandeliers, an eight-light linear, four-light foyer chandelier, and a two-light wall sconce. The two-light wall sconce is Damp Rated. Available in Washed Pine and a Weathered Iron Finish. Sea Gull Lighting Thornwood Medium 4-Light Washed Pine and Weathered Iron Accents Hall/Foyer Pendant with Dimmable Candelabra LED Bulb | 6526304EN-872