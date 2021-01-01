From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Thornwood Large 8-Light Washed Pine and Weathered Iron Accents Hall/Foyer Pendant with Dimmable Candelabra LED Bulb
The hand applied finishes on Thornwood exude authenticity, combining the tactile with the time-worn. Perfect proportions and honest functionality complete the package. The Thornwood lighting collection offers three-light, four-light and eight-like chandeliers, an eight-light linear, four-light foyer chandelier and a two-light wall sconce.