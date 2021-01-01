From minka lavery
Minka Lavery Thorndale 15-in Dark Noble Bronze Incandescent Semi-flush Mount Light | 4942-570
A casual soft contemporary design, the Minka Lavery Semi-Flushmount creates an ever-so-subtle craftsman look for the living room, bedroom or hallway with its Etched White glass and Dark Noble Bronze finish. A striking metal frame gives this semi-flushmount an added dimension. Perfect for a pop of life without stealing attention from the rest of the space.