A casual soft contemporary design, the Minka Lavery Semi-Flushmount creates an ever-so-subtle craftsman look for the living room, bedroom or hallway with its Etched White glass and Dark Noble Bronze finish. A striking metal frame gives this semi-flushmount an added dimension. Perfect for a pop of life without stealing attention from the rest of the space. Minka Lavery Thorndale 15-in Dark Noble Bronze Incandescent Semi-flush Mount Light | 4942-570

