Thornaby Rocking Chair

A classic design gets a modern update with this clean-lined rocking chair! Built on a rubberwood frame, this stylish chair features wooden gliders in a natural finish that easily rocks you back and forth in your bedroom, living room, or nursery. Its spacious wingback design comes tastefully tufted, while recessed arms give your elbows a place to relax. The fade- and scratch-resistant polyester upholstery offers a touch of texture, and its foam fill makes sure your seat is supported. To clean, we recommend wiping this piece with a cloth and mild soap. Color: Gray