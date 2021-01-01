Thornaby Flocked Together Birds Indoor/Outdoor Lumbar Pillow

Perfect perched on a comfy loveseat in the living room or bringing breezy appeal to your back patio seating group, this lovely throw pillow offers a touch of simple charm and painterly appeal to any ensemble. Featuring a row of colorful birds set against an off-white backdrop, this lumbar pillow effortlessly enlivens your environment, while it is polyester design and weather-resistant finish will ensure that it stands up to rain or shine. Let a pair sit on your poolside sofa to bring a bit of comfort to your aesthetic, then add in a colorful polypropylene rug with scrolling floral details to complement this design's leaf accents.