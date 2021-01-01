Thoreson Flatweave Green Area Rug

This flat dragonfly area rug brings a touch of classic style to your home. Lively dragonflies are highlighted with a contrasting green background to make this a subtle but striking and dynamic area rug, perfect for welcoming guests in your entryway, living room, or as a playful detail on your outdoor patio. Made in Turkey from 100% polypropylene, this collection is Power Loomed to create subtle, naturally beautiful multi-toned detailed designs with a high-quality finish. The material is flatwoven, fade-resistant, durable, and ideal for those high traffic areas such as your patio and living room making this the perfect indoor or outdoor rug. A fresh take on traditional area rugs, patterns range from tropical, coastal, contemporary, and classic to seamlessly tie together the design of your home. Limiting exposure to rain, moisture, and direct sun will prolong rug life. Rug Size: Rectangle 7'10" x 9'10"