Kichler Thoreau Flushmount Light - Color: Clear - Size: Small

The Thoreau Flushmount from Kichler graces bedrooms or living rooms with exquisite glass, reminiscent of a window on a cozy and drizzly afternoon. A bold metal canopy frames the curving design with a clean circular shape, bending arms stream down, doubling as brackets for its panels of glass. Two separate arches of clear glass come together for a chic contour as seen from below, accented by a sophisticated seeded texture. Clear incandescent bulbs give the piece a wondrous quality as they glow brilliantly in a scrabbling filamented design. Shape: Drum. Color: Clear. Finish: Brushed Nickel