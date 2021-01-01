Avanity THOMPSON-V48 Thompson 48" Vanity Cabinet Only French White Bathroom Storage Vanity Cabinet Only Single

Avanity THOMPSON-V48 Thompson 48" Vanity Cabinet Only Product Features:Constructed of Wood, providing a sturdy feel and a clean appearanceCovered under a 1 year limited warranty7 full extension drawers providing ample concealed storage space – drawers operate on smooth ball-bearing glides1 full sized cabinets with matching doors providing ample storage spaceVanity top and sink are not included with this model – must purchase separatelyComplete with matching decorative hardwareVanity is created and shipped fully assembledSolid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performanceSpecifications:Height: 34" (measured from ground level to countertop surface)Depth: 21" (measured from back most to front most part on vanity cabinet)Width: 48" (measured from left most to right most part on vanity cabinet)Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Drawers: 7Number of Doors: 2Number of Shelves: 0Configuration: Vanity base only – top and sink will need to be ordered separately Single French White