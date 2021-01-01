Winsome Wood Thompson 34 in. Espresso Rectangle Wood Console Table with Storage, Brown

Add midcentury modern flare to your living space with the Thompson Console Table. The table's stylish symmetry integrates a broad table top and a spacious shelf, a perfect combination for a versatile console table in the entryway, hall or living room. With a vase or lamp on the table top, there's still ample room on the open shelf for books and magazines, an ipad, or collectibles. The console is also ideal for storing glassware or serving pieces in the dining area. Made of solid wood in a warm, yet sleek Espresso finish. The overall size is 34 in. W x 16 in. D x 29.6 in. H. Bring a touch of unique contemporary styling into your living space with other pieces in the Thompson Collection.