Classical in style, the Thompson 25 In. Combo boasts a timeless appeal that will enhance the beauty of any bathroom. Tasteful detailing enriches the sophisticated aesthetic that includes the choice of either a charcoal glaze or French white finish. A solid wood frame, dovetail construction and black bronze hardware speak to the quality craftsmanship of this collection. The Combo includes a durable black granite top and oval white vitreous china sink. Avanity Thompson 25-in French White Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Black Granite Top | THOMPSON-VS24-FW-A