Thome 8-Light Kitchen Island Linear Pendant

Features:Bulb base type: Candelabra baseGlass/shade type: Hand blown clear outside glass and opal inside glassShade Included: YesCanopy Included: YesInner Glass 5.25" H x 2.25" W Outter glass 5 7/8" H x 3 7/8" WFixture Design: Kitchen IslandFixture Shape: LinearNumber of Lights: 8Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: Ambient;UpSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Finish: Brushed nickelStyle: RusticShade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: Clear; FrostedHand Blown Glass: YesPrimary Material: Metal;GlassMetal Type: SteelGlass Type: Frosted;TransparentFabric Type: Wood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: NoSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: YesSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: B10Recommended Bulb Shape: CandleBulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Transformer: Power Source: HardwiredProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Do not use strong liquid cleanersCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made In ChinaWITB Bulb Included: NoDesigner: Designer Type: Hanging Method: RodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernCraftsmanship: Cable / Wiring: Made to Order: NoCompatible Downrod Part Number: Remote Control Included: NoLicensed Product: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:CE Certified: NoBS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: NoDark Sky Compliant: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesRoHS Compliant: ADA Compliant: NoETL Listed: NoFIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: NocETL Listed: NoISO 14000 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 14001 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: YesISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoIEC Protection Class: SGS NA Listed Mark: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: No