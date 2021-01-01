WAC Lighting THL-RIGHT-1-7A-WT Double Live End H Track Current Limiter

1 x 7A - 900W Energy code track installations are subject to wattage limitations based upon the size and usage of the space The Track Current Limiter may be mounted as a standard canopy, used in place of an "I" connector or as a Live-end If the track is overloaded, the Current Limiter circuit breaker will trip and shut down power to the track The device maybe reset when the overall sum of fixture wattages are reduced below the circuit breaker rating, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting