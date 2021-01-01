Sarcastic Retirement SINGER This legendary SINGER has retired not my problem Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Popular pun funny text saying This legendary SINGER has retired 2021 Not my problem anymore. Best funny design for men or women who has a job as SINGER. Perfect for going away party. This legendary sarcasm quote is perfect for retiree who has dedicated their life to the craft of SINGER. Ideal for those who enjoy thoughtful, humor, funny and meaningful design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only