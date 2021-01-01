From nshi
This Heifer Don't Take No Bull Funny Heifer Mouse Pad Pink Floral Cow Mousepad Farmhouse Desk D¨ cor
Advertisement
MousePad Size: 9'x7'( 220mm x 180mm x 3mm), Package included:1* Mouse pad. Natual rubber base with silky cloth surface. Easy cleaning and maintenance. Soft materials comfortable for wrists and hands, smooth surface, non-slip rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop. Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. Let's mouse pad give you a wonderful feeling for your office life.