From teelaka shop
Teelaka Shop This Girl Who Kinda Stole My Heart She Calls Me Grandpa Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
There Is This Girl Who Kinda Stole My Heart She Calls Me Grandpa Perfect gift for Birthday, Happy New Year, Christmas gifts, Valentine, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Holidays, Memorial Day, 4th of July. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only