From noble house
Noble House Thira Mixed Mocha 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Seating Set
Advertisement
Nothing is better than stretching out to soak in some sun while sipping on a glass of chilled lemonade. Featuring delightfully woven wicker over a durable aluminum frame, our chaise lounge and table set brings the ultimate summer experience for you to enjoy. Comfort is further accentuated by an adjustable option that is designed to fit your needs, effortlessly bringing the perks of relaxing straight to you.