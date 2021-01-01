From lenovo
Lenovo ThinkVision T23d Widescreen LCD Monitor
Advertisement
The ThinkVision T23d-10 22.5" 16:10 IPS Monitor from Lenovo has an In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel that features a 1920 x 1200 native resolution in a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 14 ms response time, and a 250 cd/mÂ² brightness rating for a crisp, clear picture with deeper dark and brighter light colors. Additional features include 178Â° horizontal and vertical viewing angles, a 6 ms and 4 ms response time with Over Drive, and VGA, HDMI, and DisplayPort inputs. The monitor is eye comfort certified and comes with a lift, tilt, pivot, and swivel stand.