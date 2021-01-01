From lenovo
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 14.0' FHD (1920 x 1080) Touchscreen with Privacy Guard, IR, 500 nits, Intel Core i7-10510U, 16 GB RAM, 2TB SSD.
Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U Processor (1.80 GHz, up to 4.90 GHz with Turbo Boost, 4 Cores, 8 Threads, 8 MB Cache) Memory: 16 GB LPDDR3 2133MHz (Soldered); Hard Drive: 2TB PCIe SSD Display Type: 14.0' FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, anti-reflective, anti-smudge, touchscreen with Privacy Guard, IR, 500 nits Wireless: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11AX (2 x 2) and Bluetooth 5.1; Pen: ThinkPad Pen Pro; Dimensions (WxDxH): 323 x 218 x 15.95 mm (12.71 x 8.58 x 0.63 inches); Weight: 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) [Upgrade] will open to upgrade to 2TB PCIe-NVMe Solid State Drive. The hard drive upgrade won't affect Lenovo manufacture warranty.