From lenovo
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen) - Windows 10 Pro - 10th Gen Intel Quad Core i7-10510U, 1TB NVMe-PCIe SSD, 16GB RAM, 14' FHD IPS (1920x1080).
Intel Quad Core i7-10510U Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.90 GHz)) - 1TB NVMe-PCIe Solid State Drive (SSD) - 16GB DDR3 PC3-12800 SDRAM, 2133MHz SODIMM 14' Full HD IPS (1920x1080) Matte, Anti-Glare Non-Touch Display - Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 9560 - Intel UHD Graphics 620 Enhanced Security Features include: Fingerprint Reader - Kensington Lock - Hardware & Software Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) Security Chip Integrated 720p HD Webcam with dual array microphones with ThinkShutter Camera Privacy Feature - I/O: 2x USB 3.1 ports, 2x USB 3.1 Type-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, Headphone/Mic Combo Jack, HDMI 1.4b Windows 10 Pro 64-bit - Stereo Speakers - Best-in-class 6-row backlit keyboard - USB Type-C AC Adapter for charging - Black Color