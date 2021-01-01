Lenovo ThinkPad T15g Gen 2 20YS 15.6" Laptop, Intel i9, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro (20YS0037US)

ThinkPad T15g G2, Intel Core i9-11950H (2.60GHz,) 15.6 3840 x 2160 Non-Touch, Windows 10 Pro 64, 16.0GB, 1x512GB SSD, M.2 2280, PCIe Gen4 Performance NVMe, OPAL2.0, TLC, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16GB, Bluetooth 5.1,Wi-Fi 6E AX210, IR&RGB Camera, 6 Cell Li-Pol 94Wh, 3YR Premier NBD..512GB SSD keeps your running programs active while your computer resumes from suspension in seconds.Its 15.6" display offers 40% more viewable area than a 13.3" screen, so you have more room to spread out your work, and more space to enjoy your movie.3-year manufacturer limited warranty.2.6GHz Intel Core i9-11950H 8-core processor with up to 5GHz speed and 24MB cache memory.Works on Windows 10 Pro, 64-bit operating system for an intuitive and user-friendly interface.Backlit keyboard lets you play day or night.Improved 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2x2 Wi-Fi antenna delivers a stronger, more reliable Internet connection than before.DDR4 SDRAM memory technology for high-performance solution.16GB memory to run multiple programs.94Wh lithium-polymer battery with a run time of up to 11 hours.Enjoy every little detail with 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD 4K resolution; that's four times the resolution of Full HD