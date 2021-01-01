From lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad P53s 20N60043US 15.6' Mobile Workstation - 1920 x 1080 - Core i5 i5-8365U - 8 GB RAM - 256 GB SSD - Glossy Black - Windows 10 Pro.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Intel Core i5 1.60 GHz 8 GB Memory Quadro P520 1920 x 1080 Windows 10 Pro

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com