Lenovo ThinkPad P17 Gen 2 20YU 17.3" Laptop, Intel i7, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro (20YU0037US)

ThinkPad P17 G2, Intel Core i7-11850H (2.50GHz,) 17.3 1920x1080 Non-Touch, Windows 10 Pro 64, 16.0GB, 1x512GB SSD, M.2 2280, PCIe Gen4 Performance NVMe, OPAL2.0, TLC, NVIDIA RTX A4000 Max-Q 8GB, Wi-Fi 6E AX210, Bluetooth 5.1, IR&RGB Camera, 6 Cell Li-Pol 94Wh, 3YR Premier NBD..512GB SSD keeps your running programs active while your computer resumes from suspension in seconds.3-year manufacturer limited warranty.Works on Windows 10 Pro, 64-bit operating system for an intuitive and user-friendly interface.Get comfortable with an expansive, 17.3" screen that makes streaming, scrolling, and multitasking easy, and enjoyable.Backlit keyboard lets you play day or night.2.5GHz Intel Core i7-11850H 8-core processor with up to 4.8GHz speed and 24MB cache memory.Improved 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2x2 Wi-Fi antenna delivers a stronger, more reliable Internet connection than before.DDR4 SDRAM memory technology for high-performance solution.16GB memory to run multiple programs.94Wh lithium-polymer battery with a run time of up to 11 hours.Features Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution for unbelievable pixel-by-pixel image performance