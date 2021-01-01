From lenovo
Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Home and Business Laptop (Intel i7-10510U 4-Core, 20GB RAM, 2TB m.2 SATA SSD, Quadro P520, 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080), WiFi.
?Upgraded? Seal is opened for Hardware/Software upgrade only to enhance performance. 15.6' Full HD (1920x1080) 60Hz IPS Display; Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Wifi, Bluetooth, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), Integrated Web? Powerful Performance with Intel Core i7-10510U Quad Core? 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Processor (upto 4.9 GHz, 8MB Cache, 4-Cores) ; NVIDIA Quadro P520 2GB GDDR5 Integrated Graphics, .High Speed and Multitasking? 20GB DDR4 RAM (16GB Onboard + 4GB SODIMM); 65W Power Supply, 3-Cell 55 WHr Battery; Black Color, Micro SIM Slot. Enormous Storage? 2TB SATA SSD; 2 USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 HDMI, Thunderbolt 3 (Type-C), USB 3.2 Type-C Gen2, Micro SD Reader, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack, Windows 10 Pro-64, 1 Year Manufacturer