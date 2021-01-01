Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 1 20T4 15.6" Notebook, Intel i7, 32GB Memory, 1TB SSD, Windows 10 Pro (20T4003QUS)

A perfect mix of power and performance, the ThinkPad P15s combines the advanced processor and professional graphics, all in a thin and light design. Perfect for work on the go, this ultra-mobile workstation ignites designers, engineers, and students to be creative anytime, anywhere. Built with an advanced, comprehensive suite of ThinkShield security features, the ThinkPad P15s has you protected from every angle - giving you the freedom to innovate fearlessly..16.5-hour battery run time helps you stay unwired and work longer nonstop.NVIDIA Quadro P520 2GB discrete graphic card provides excellent ability in a variety of multimedia applications and user experiences.1TB SSD enables you to store thousands of files.Its 15.6" display offers 40% more viewable area than a 13.3" screen, so you have more room to spread out your work, and more space to enjoy your movie.3-year manufacturer limited warranty.Backlit keyboard lets you play day or night.1.8GHz Intel Core i7-10610U quad-core processor with up to 4.9GHz speed and 8MB cache memory.Works on Windows 10 Pro, 64-bit operating system for an intuitive and user-friendly interface.DDR4 RAM: with its higher bandwidth, everything from multitasking to playing games gets a performance boost.⚠ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov..The improved 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2x2 Wi-Fi antenna delivers a stronger, more reliable Internet connection than before.32GB memory to run multiple programs.Enjoy every little detail with 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD 4K resolution; that's four times the resolution of Full HD