From wmtec

ThinkPad L450 Laptop motherboard I3-5005U CPU NM-A351 00HT797 mainboard test good

$317.50
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

ThinkPad L450 Laptop motherboard I3-5005U CPU NM-A351 00HT797 mainboard test good

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com