Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga (6th Gen) 20SE 11.6" Notebook, Intel Core m3 (8th 8100Y, 4GB, 128GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro (20SES01Q00)
Thinner and lighter, the ThinkPad 11e Yoga (6th Gen) is designed to go everywhere a student takes it - and it's tough enough to withstand the trip. With three usage modes, this 2-in-1 laptop is an all-day learning machine..128GB SSD keeps your running programs active while your computer resumes from suspension in seconds.High-definition 1366 x 768 display: enjoy your entertainment in great quality and high-definition detail of 1 million pixels.Works on Windows 10 Pro, 64-bit operating system for an intuitive and user-friendly interface.Intel UHD Graphics 615 provides everyday image quality for Internet usage, basic photo editing, and casual gaming.1.1GHz Intel Core m3 m3-8100Y dual-core processor with up to 3.4GHz speed and 4MB cache memory.4GB memory seamlessly handles multiple programs together.Supports Intel Wireless-AC 9260 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity for easy Internet access.LPDDR3 SDRAM memory technology for high-performance solution.15.69-hour battery run time helps you stay unwired and work longer nonstop.11.6" screen is large enough to watch movies and TV shows and small enough to carry easily