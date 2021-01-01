Thinklite TT685S TTL 24GHz GN60 High Speed Sync 18000s Wireless Master Slave Camera Flash Speedlite Speedlight Light for Sony Cameras4AA.

Best Quality Guranteed. Flash Duration: 1/300 to 1/20000 seconds. Sync mode: High-speed sync (up to 1/8000 seconds), first-curtain sync, and second-curtain sync. GN60 (m ISO 100, @200mm). 22 steps from 1/1 to 1/128. Stable consistency and color temperature with good even lighting. Optical transmission with even illuminatin and stable output. 2.4G wireless trnasmission with all-in-one functions and 100 meters further transimission. With dot-matrix LCD panel to offer clear and easy operation. Use 4 function buttons to change various settings according to different situations. TT685S is compatibe with Sony Wireless Lighting System(WL). As a mster unit TT685S can control Sony cameras flashes e.g. HVL-F60M, HVL-F43M and HVL-F32M via wireless. As a slave unit, TT685S can be controlled by wireless signals of Sony camera flashes e.g. HVL-F60M, HVL-F43M and HVL-F32M. Kindly Note that Focus Assist won't work fo