Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 2 11R8000QUS Desktop Computer, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB Memory, 512GB SSD

Small form factor desktop PC Equipped with AMD Ryzen Processors. Reliable and expandable design. Multiple convenient features. Top Security features Improves any employee's experience and productivity. Great for any business or home office. Includes standard USB keyboard and mouse..Use 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, 4 x USB 2.0, and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports for lightning data movement speed.512GB SSD enables you to store thousands of files.Includes a Lenovo traditional keyboard mouse, keyboard, vertical stand, and smart cable clip for immediate setup.3-year manufacturer limited warranty.The built-in DVD drive lets you play DVDs for a richer entertainment experience.Works on Windows 10 Pro, 64-bit operating system for an intuitive and user-friendly interface.Supports Realtek RTL8852AE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity for easy Internet access.Built-in DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA ports for lightning data movement speed output to connect to TVs or multiple displays for stunning HD entertainment.Experience smooth, lag-free performance with AMD Radeon Graphics graphic card.8GB DDR4 SDRAM memory smoothly runs your games, photo, and video editing applications.Features 4GHz (up to 4.2GHz) AMD 5300G quad-core processor with 8MB cache memory