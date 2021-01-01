From lenovo

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-IML 13.3' Full HD Laptop i7-10510U 8GB 256GB SSD Win 10 Pro

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

'Factory Sealed with 60 Day DOA & 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee. Orders ship within 1 business day.'

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com