THIN Surface Mount Wall Sconce by Juniper Design - Color: Nickel - Finish: Nickel - (JPR-THEW-03-000003-090-30-F-B-TRIAC)

Designed by Peter Bristol, the THIN Surface Mount Wall Sconce by Juniper Design provides a modern and advanced take on wall sconces. The fixture provides a variety of sizes, finishes, power supply options, and mounting options, allowing for a personalized product. With sleek, tubular lights that are rotatable, the fixture can be connected to other segments with magnetic connectors. Fixture can either be used for general wall-washing light, display lighting or picture lighting. The wall sconce is also offered with an integrated LED light source, perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, and dining rooms. Boasts magnetic connectors which allow for a rotatable fixture. Juniper Design was founded in 2011 in the midst of the artistic revitalization of Brooklyn, NY, and its up-and-coming contemporary lighting movement. Today, Juniper brings upscale, architecturally inspired lighting to homes and commercial spaces on a global scale. Everything from design to assembly is housed in their Brooklyn studio, bringing the independent spirit that launched the brand to the worldwide market. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Nickel. Finish: Satin Nickel