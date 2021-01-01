Thin Striped Printed Plush Throw Blanket Black - Room Essentials

Add a cozy layer to your seating ensemble with this Thin Stripe Printed Plush Throw Blanket from Room Essentials?. Crafted from a lightweight fabric with a flannel construction, this plush throw blanket keeps you wonderfully warm and wrapped up in cozy comfort when the temperature starts to dip. Showcasing thin white stripes on a black backdrop for a classic look, this plush throw blanket is the perfect piece when sitting down to enjoy a good read or cozying up to enjoy an afternoon nap.