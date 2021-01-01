Thin Silicone Clear Keyboard Protective Skin Cover Compatible with Logitech K200 K260 K270 MK200 MK260 MK270 Keyboard Transparent

Best Quality Guranteed. US keyboard layout thin dustproof Logitech keyboard skin cover protector, perfect fit for Logitech K200 MK200 K260 MK260 K270 MK270 MK275 keyboard. (NOT FIT any other desktop or PC keyboards or other models) - Please check the product description for more details. Please compare your laptop keyboard layout and model with product pictures to avoid of buying incompatible one! Any compatible issues, please feel free to contact us at any time. NOTICE: If the 'Enter/Return' key looks like Arabic number '7', this product will not fit your laptop! It ONLY fits US version, the 'Enter' key is a rectangle. Touches smooth and comfortable, This thin keyboard protector helps protect your laptop keyboard against spills, dust, coffee, tea or liquor, and other contaminants because of waterproof and dustproof design. Durable and non-toxic. Providing comfortable feeling while typing. Beautify a