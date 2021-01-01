THIN Primaries Triangle Pendant Light by Juniper Design - Color: Nickel - Finish: Nickel - (JPR-THES-03-TRI-XX2-30-F-A-CX-0-10V)

The THIN Primaries Triangle Pendant Light by Juniper Design suspends a triangular, thin structure in modern bedrooms, living rooms, and dining rooms. The light segments are available in a variety of sizes and finishes, and are connected easily to each other with magnetic connectors. The light segments are rotatable and allow for direct and indirect lighting. The pendant light includes an integrated LED lighting source, causing it to be eco-friendly. Juniper Design was founded in 2011 in the midst of the artistic revitalization of Brooklyn, NY, and its up-and-coming contemporary lighting movement. Today, Juniper brings upscale, architecturally inspired lighting to homes and commercial spaces on a global scale. Everything from design to assembly is housed in their Brooklyn studio, bringing the independent spirit that launched the brand to the worldwide market. Shape: Triangular. Color: Nickel. Finish: Satin Nickel