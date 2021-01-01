THIN Multiples Triad Linear Suspension Light by Juniper Design - Color: Nickel - Finish: Nickel - (JPR-THES-03-MTR-003-30-F-A-CX-0-10V)

The THIN Multiples Triad Linear Suspension Light by Juniper Design was designed with modern, geometric forms and sleek lines in mind. Perfect for dining rooms, kitchens, and offices, the linear suspension light is offered in different finishes. The linear suspension light includes rotatable segments, which can be directed in any way. The fixture also is offered with an integrated LED lighting source, which makes the fixture eco-friendly. Juniper Design was founded in 2011 in the midst of the artistic revitalization of Brooklyn, NY, and its up-and-coming contemporary lighting movement. Today, Juniper brings upscale, architecturally inspired lighting to homes and commercial spaces on a global scale. Everything from design to assembly is housed in their Brooklyn studio, bringing the independent spirit that launched the brand to the worldwide market. Shape: Triangular. Color: Nickel. Finish: Satin Nickel