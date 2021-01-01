THIN Multiples Dyad Linear Suspension Light by Juniper Design - Color: Nickel - Finish: Nickel - (JPR-THES-03-MDV-003-30-F-A-CX-0-10V)

Providing modern direct and indirect lighting, the THIN Multiples Dyad Linear Suspension Light by Juniper Design is a sleek and tubular fixture that was created for modern desks in offices, tables in dining rooms, and counters in kitchens. With different finishes and positions available, the linear suspension light will provide direct and indirect lighting based on the easily rotatable light segments. The fixture is provided with an integrated LED source. Juniper Design was founded in 2011 in the midst of the artistic revitalization of Brooklyn, NY, and its up-and-coming contemporary lighting movement. Today, Juniper brings upscale, architecturally inspired lighting to homes and commercial spaces on a global scale. Everything from design to assembly is housed in their Brooklyn studio, bringing the independent spirit that launched the brand to the worldwide market. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Nickel. Finish: Satin Nickel