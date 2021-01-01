From worldcharge

Thick Silicone Trivets Heat Resistant Pot Holder and Oven Mitts, Trivets for Hot Dish, Nonslip Insulation Honeycomb Rubber Hot Pads for.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Silicone PREMIUM FOOD-GRADE SILICONE: The pot holder made up of FDA approved non-slip food-grade durable flexible silicone material, they wont stain, mold or absorb odors. Its safe to use in and out of the kitchen. 0.3' THICK SILICONE POT HOLDER: Size:18 x 18 x 0.8cm (7' x 7' x 0.3'),0.8cm thickness(0.3 inches)provides protection and soft comfort, package include 2 piece silicone teal pot coaster. HEAT RESISTANT UP TO 464F: Heat resistant, withstands temperatures from -30 to 240 (-22F to 464F ),Use it as a pot holder, trivet, jar opener, spoon rest or anywhere you need grip or exteme heat. DISHWASHER SAFE AND EASY STORE: Easy to clean with hand wash, safety wash in dishwasher, waterproof, damp proof, when not in use, simply roll them up and store away inside a drawer or simply hang them on a hook. MULTIFUNCTIONAL HONEYCOMB COASTER: Unique honeycomb design in the silicone, suitable for kitchen table countertop mats, bowls mat, dish mats

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com