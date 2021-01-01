From the professionals choice
3 Pack) Thick Protective Neoprene Pouch Set for DSLR Camera Lens (Canon, Nikon, Pentax, Sony, Tamron, Sigma, Olympus, Panasonic, Fuji) - Includes:.
Advertisement
(3 Pack) Includes: Small, Medium, and Large Neoprene Pouch Bags for DSLR Camera Lens Built to Protect: Thick water-resistant neoprene protects against moisture, sand, dust, and accidental bumps or scratches. Dual attachment points: A belt loop and Snap and swivel clip for convenient and secure transport. Compatible with lenses from Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Fuji, Pentax, Panasonic, Sony, Leica, Sigma, Tamron, and more. Backed with DigitalGoja 90-Day 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.