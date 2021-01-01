From better homes & gardens
Better Homes & Gardens Thick and Plush Sheared Paisley Bath Towel, Blue Linen
Advertisement
Treat yourself to the ultimate comfort in the bathroom, and make sure you're warm and dry after bathing, with this Thick & Plush Bath Towel from Better Homes & Gardens. This premium towel is made from super soft absorbent cotton that is pleasant to touch, and comes with TruLoft yarn technology built-in, so that the towel is loftier and more voluminous after wash and dry cycles. It provides full-bodied drying action for all body types, and comes in this stylish Medallion Pattern that is sure to fit the decor of any home's bathroom. It also has a durable construction with a double stitch side hem, for extended long-term use in the home. The perfect everyday towel for use in your bathroom!.