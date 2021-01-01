Thick and Kneady Baking Apparel Co Thick and Kneady Bagel Made By Pastry Baking Baker Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Love bagels? Who doesn't? This makes for a perfect gift for that coworker at the workplace or that family member who always start their day with a thick toasted bagel for breakfast. With or without cream cheese, the bagel is a delicious morning treat. A funny and sarcastic shirt for that girlfriend at the office that loves that bagel with her fresh roasted coffee. Funny gift for thick women who claim to be needy and enjoy the bagel with onion cream cheese and smoked salmon lox. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only