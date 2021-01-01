Theta SC2 WHITE 360°Camera 4K Video with Image Stabilization High Image Quality HighSpeed Data Transfer Beautiful Night View Shooting with Low.

Best Quality Guranteed. Capture your life in 360: Easily take immersive images and enjoy high performance. High image quality: Records natural 360 still images and videos with high resolution and highly precise image stiching. 4K Movie: High-quality 4K 360-degree videos using the latest image stabilization technology. Night View Mode: The new preset mode allows you to shoot beautiful night scenes with low noise with a wider dynamic range. you can also capture beautiful portraits with the face detection function. Dual lens exposure: This new preset mode independently controls the AE and AWB for the front and rear camera in scenes with extreme differences in contrast. This feature is very effective when shooting indoors with strong sunlight through the windows, in cars and so on. High-speed data transfer: The video transfer speed has been dramatically improved compared to previous models.