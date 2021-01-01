Thesis LED Table Lamp by LZF - Color: Beige - Finish: Copper - (THES M CO LED4000K UL 22)

The simple profile of the Thesis LED Table Lamp by LZF means it can fit in with just about any modern design scheme. Designed by Ramon Esteve, this table lamp's understated form makes the innovative technology hidden within it all the more surprising. It features a shallow drum shade made out of genuine Wood Veneer, held securely to its Metal base with a 3-pronged arm. When the LED light (discreetly housed in each prong) is turned on, the rich wood grain really shines through. The superior functionality and elegance of this design make it a smart addition in modern office spaces and bedrooms. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Color: Beige. Finish: Copper