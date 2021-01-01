Thermostatic Complete Shower System with Rough-in Valve

Turn on the fun in your shower just by turning on the water, the LED lights will automatically light up and set the mood. They will even change colors automatically based on the water temperature. All this with no batteries, everything is self-powered by a built in dynamo that takes advantage of the water pressure to create the energy to light the bulbs. This high-tech rain shower head powers the LED lights using a built-in hidden dynamo. The lights will automatically turn on when water pressure is turned on .The lights will dim and brighten when you lower and raise the pressure so you can set the perfect mood, water, and light. Never be scalded again by entering a shower that is just too hot. The threading is universal so it will fit any standard shower head by simply unscrewing the old one by hand and attaching the new one. Modern stylish design completely stainless steel finished with ORB is made to match or stand out from your other bathroom fixtures. High quality this modern shower head is made out of stainless steel, so it's made to last.