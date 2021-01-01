K&H Pet Products Thermo-Kitty Heated Cat Bed, Blue/Mocha, 18" x 18" x 3"

Some cool cats are just too hip for a regular bed. That’s why we’ve introduced the Thermo-Kitty Fashion Splash! It’s available in two sizes and two colors. The 16” x 22” larger size can accommodate 2 kitties! These beds have an orthopedic foam base surrounded by an overstuffed polyfil bolster. Cats will find this comfy bed irresistible with its cozy warmth. The Thermo-Kitty Fashion Splash has a removable, energy efficient heater and the cover is machine washable. MET listed. One year limited warranty.