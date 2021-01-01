From cal hawk tools
Thermal Receipt Printer USB Serial AutoCutter Prints at 250 mms White
Best Quality Guranteed. Paper load: Quick and easy - drop-in top paper loading. Sensor: Yes -Paper near end sensor. Printing Speed: Fast print out of receipts - up to 250mm per seconds Paper width: Variable and Flexible paper width 58 and 80 mm. Size (W x D x H) and Weight: 125mm (5) x 170mm (6) x 108mm (4). 2.8 Pounds. Resolution: 203 dpi Drivers and software Free-of-charge from website, including support for various platforms. Warranty: 2 years including head and cutter! Reliability: 200 Million pulses or 150 Km, 2 million cuts. Cutter: Dual Guillotine type, full and partial Control panel: 2 buttons, 2 LEDs. Flash (Non-Volatile Memory): 8MB. Power supply is 100 240V, 50-60 Hz, external power supply (supplied) or 24V DC Main Interface: Dual interfaces: USB + Serial Applications: Hospitality, Retail, Ticketing, Queue Management Drivers and software: Windows, Android, Apple iOS & MacOSX, Linux. Mobil