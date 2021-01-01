From rugged bear

Thermal Printer Only USB 318 80mm Receipt Printer Pos Printer with Auto Cutter ESCPOS Command Support Windows Pos SystemP098

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Warm tips: Do not support Square. Support Windows software based on ESC/POS command. User Manual and Printer Driver download here: https://bit. ly/printerdriver-p108 80mm thermal printer with Auto cutter function, Interface: USB PORT. Direct thermal printing. Easy for paper installation, Easy maintenance and excellent structure. Print head over-temperature protection to make the print head last longer.30 Seconds to Install Driver, To watch youtube video here: https://bit. ly/ITPP098-video Print width:79.50.5mm; Paper Width:3 1/8' (80mm). Print Speed: 230mm/sec (11.8 inch/sec). No need for ribbon/ink. Product application: widely used in banking, telecommunications, takeaway, shopping malls, hospitals, supermarkets and sports lottery and other fields.

