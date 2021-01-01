Theriault Metal Floating Shelf
Description
Features:Gray washed galvanizedFits any decorRustic finishMetal wall shelf with wood topProduct Type: Floating ShelfShape: NoveltyFeatures: NoneNumber of Shelves: 1Material: Metal;Solid WoodMaterial Details: Wood Construction Details: Glass Features: Style: RusticFinish: Stained GalvanizedNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Wood Species: RubberwoodFire Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationInternal Only- Room Use: LivingInternal Only- Geometric: YesDS Wood Tone: Gray WoodDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseSpefications:ADA Compliant: CE Certified: GSA Approved: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoFIRA Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland Certified: CSA Certified: Lacey Act Compliant: NFPA Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesSOR/2016-193 - Surface Coating Materials Regulations: YesSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 9.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 31.25Overall Depth - Front to Back: 7.75Distance Between Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: 31.25Shelf Depth - Front to Back: 7.75Overall Product Weight: 6Adjustable Shelves: NoMaximum Shelf Height: Minimum Shelf Height: Overall Weight Capacity: 10Individual Shelf Weight Capacity: 10Assembly:Wall Installation Required: YesSuggested # of People to Install: Wall Mounting Type: HangerWall Mounting Hardware Included: NoMounting Directly into Stud Required: Number of Installation Holes: 2Estimated Time to Install (Mins): 10Shelf Assembly Required Prior to Installation: NoAssembly Hardware Included: Level of Assembly: Estimated Time to Assemble: Tools Needed: Avoid Power Tools: Wall Mounting Brackets Included: NoCompatible Wall Mounting Hardware Part Number: Compatible Wall Mounting Brackets Part Number: Warranty: