Hampton Bay Theodore Collection LED 3-Light Brushed Steel Track with Chrome Accents

Track lighting has come so far since the 80s and we are super excited to share our Theodore 3-Light Track Light with you. The brushed nickel finish pairs perfectly with chrome accents to take an otherwise classic design and bring it into the modern era. The shape of the shades mixed with the finish is a perfect accent to any room in your home. Fully dimmable with a compatible dimmer switch to create the perfect ambiance for any given situation (dimmer switch not included). We have included LED bulbs to save you time and money by using less energy and reducing the need for frequent bulb replacement. Includes all mounting hardware for quick and easy installation and three 7W GU10 LED bulbs.