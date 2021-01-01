Noble House Thelen 76.25 in. Berry Red and Gold Polyester 3-Seats Sofa

Turn your indoor lounge area into one of luxurious style. Our three-seater sofa offers your interior space eye-catching aesthetics with its beautiful shell design and elegant channel stitching, making this piece a perfect modern glam addition for any room. Finished with soft velvet upholstery and sleek tapered legs, this piece not only secures your decor in refined elegance but also provides incredible relaxation for all. From cozy movie night gatherings to casual conversations, our sofa will have you anchored in style. Color: Berry Red and Gold.